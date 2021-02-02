Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, BTC iShares MSCI EAF

Investment company Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Tesla Inc, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Autodesk Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 138 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSLA, AGG, ADSK, EPD, CR, AMAT, MMM, MS, TGT, TJX, AMD, ASML, CMG, EMN, TM, UL, JKHY, DE,

TSLA, AGG, ADSK, EPD, CR, AMAT, MMM, MS, TGT, TJX, AMD, ASML, CMG, EMN, TM, UL, JKHY, DE, Added Positions: ITOT, DGRO, IEFA, IGRO, AMZN, SUSA, CVX, INTC, IVV, BA, V, NVS, SPY, CSCO, XOM, EFA, QCOM, NVDA, JPM, FB, NEE, DIS, ESGU, HON, AMGN, GE, PAYX, UNP, CRM, TMO, DHR, ORCL, RTX, TXN, GILD, T, KO, JNJ, UNH, LOW, PEG, ABT, SBUX, ACN, MSM, VFC, SUSC, HD, NKE, AVGO, VZ, EMR, ABC, MA, ISBC, ABBV, TSM, ESGD, MCD, MPW, CME, NFLX, PM, SNA, DGX,

ITOT, DGRO, IEFA, IGRO, AMZN, SUSA, CVX, INTC, IVV, BA, V, NVS, SPY, CSCO, XOM, EFA, QCOM, NVDA, JPM, FB, NEE, DIS, ESGU, HON, AMGN, GE, PAYX, UNP, CRM, TMO, DHR, ORCL, RTX, TXN, GILD, T, KO, JNJ, UNH, LOW, PEG, ABT, SBUX, ACN, MSM, VFC, SUSC, HD, NKE, AVGO, VZ, EMR, ABC, MA, ISBC, ABBV, TSM, ESGD, MCD, MPW, CME, NFLX, PM, SNA, DGX, Reduced Positions: USMV, EEMV, EFAV, IEMG, PG, USB, TFC, ACWV, DUK, PEP, LGLV, BRK.B, IBM, IWR, ENB, DD, IJH, PFE, UPS, CMCSA, GOOGL, IJR, INGR, MRK, CERN, BAC, ADBE, BMY, MDT, IWV, D, ADP,

USMV, EEMV, EFAV, IEMG, PG, USB, TFC, ACWV, DUK, PEP, LGLV, BRK.B, IBM, IWR, ENB, DD, IJH, PFE, UPS, CMCSA, GOOGL, IJR, INGR, MRK, CERN, BAC, ADBE, BMY, MDT, IWV, D, ADP, Sold Out: GOLD, EELV, AEM, KR, M, PRA, FFBC, UBS, COTY, BCS, MUFG,

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,238,301 shares, 25.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.55% BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 788,906 shares, 20.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.06% BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 792,602 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.77% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 316,087 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.43% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 195,767 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.11%

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $872.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,632 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264.69. The stock is now traded at around $294.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 968 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Crane Co. The purchase prices were between $49.74 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $64. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,026 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $88.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,451 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1188.54 and $1426.3, with an estimated average price of $1313.71. The stock is now traded at around $1523.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 157 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 73.06%. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82. The stock is now traded at around $88.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.72%. The holding were 788,906 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 85.77%. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 792,602 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 109.27%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $84.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,694 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 55.70%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $87.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Novartis AG by 35.87%. The purchase prices were between $78.07 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $87.43. The stock is now traded at around $89.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,761 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 28.12%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $200.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,909 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.21.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $19.79 and $22.51, with an estimated average price of $21.12.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $62.89 and $84.18, with an estimated average price of $74.3.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $30.58 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.37.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Macy's Inc. The sale prices were between $5.81 and $12.03, with an estimated average price of $8.67.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ProAssurance Corp. The sale prices were between $13.62 and $18.76, with an estimated average price of $16.35.