Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc Buys Brookfield Renewable Corp, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells SAP SE, Johnson & Johnson, Chevron Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Brookfield Renewable Corp, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Global Payments Inc, Green Dot Corp, sells SAP SE, Johnson & Johnson, Chevron Corp, BP PLC, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc. As of 2020Q4, Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc owns 183 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion.



The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 756,325 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 547,314 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 347,004 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 352,120 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 434,797 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.59%

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 474,077 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc initiated holding in Green Dot Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.19 and $64.6, with an estimated average price of $56.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc initiated holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust. The purchase prices were between $109.47 and $115.47, with an estimated average price of $112.16. The stock is now traded at around $112.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $872.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 480 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $135 and $169.04, with an estimated average price of $149.74. The stock is now traded at around $157.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,346 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $134.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 423,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $239.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 261,631 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 1149.12%. The purchase prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $187.05. The stock is now traded at around $190.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 24,233 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 104.40%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $328.22. The stock is now traded at around $440.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.95.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold out a holding in Hess Corp. The sale prices were between $36.12 and $57.3, with an estimated average price of $45.79.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $68.45, with an estimated average price of $62.8.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21.