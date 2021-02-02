Patten Group, Inc. Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Honeywell International Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Chattanooga, TN, based Investment company Patten Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Honeywell International Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Intel Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF, Ventas Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patten Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Patten Group, Inc. owns 216 stocks with a total value of $363 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SLB, QAI, FMB, DAN, SVW, BST, BBN, FPX, WM, NXPI, CAT, VAC, VUG, RSP, MGK, DON, DAL, SIVB, OMC, STZ,

SLB, QAI, FMB, DAN, SVW, BST, BBN, FPX, WM, NXPI, CAT, VAC, VUG, RSP, MGK, DON, DAL, SIVB, OMC, STZ, Added Positions: SPY, HON, UPS, VEU, PG, ILMN, IJK, DLR, NVDA, MUNI, SUB, GVI, MSFT, VZ, LMBS, AVGO, VIGI, RF, VO, BABA, JPM, JNJ, MRK, APTV, VEEV, IWP, EFG, WMT, EFA, IXN, TFC, AIA, BOND, MUB, SBUX, DHR, DD, GLD, VCIT, NUV, D, XLC, MBB, EPD, LMT, NOC, VIG, EL, AMZN, NEAR, IWF, BMO, IGLB, FIVE, PSX, DUK, NSC, OXY, IBB, ALC, BHK, SYK, MAA, MDLZ, VXF, MMM, XLV, SNY, ABT, ACN, COP, EMR, ENB, TSM, WY, FANG, DOW, BSV, BXMX, PM, JPST, IAU, PFE, LH, GIS, CHD, ADBE, IWB, ESPO,

SPY, HON, UPS, VEU, PG, ILMN, IJK, DLR, NVDA, MUNI, SUB, GVI, MSFT, VZ, LMBS, AVGO, VIGI, RF, VO, BABA, JPM, JNJ, MRK, APTV, VEEV, IWP, EFG, WMT, EFA, IXN, TFC, AIA, BOND, MUB, SBUX, DHR, DD, GLD, VCIT, NUV, D, XLC, MBB, EPD, LMT, NOC, VIG, EL, AMZN, NEAR, IWF, BMO, IGLB, FIVE, PSX, DUK, NSC, OXY, IBB, ALC, BHK, SYK, MAA, MDLZ, VXF, MMM, XLV, SNY, ABT, ACN, COP, EMR, ENB, TSM, WY, FANG, DOW, BSV, BXMX, PM, JPST, IAU, PFE, LH, GIS, CHD, ADBE, IWB, ESPO, Reduced Positions: INTC, BDX, DBEF, VTR, XOM, HST, T, RTX, IEFA, IWD, CB, NEM, UNM, BLK, KMB, SRE, GO, BIV, SPLK, PYPL, AGG, CVX, TLT, IDXX, WBA, USMV, IYT, FRC, WMB, MOAT, IBM, CSCO, SO, SHY, VMC, IJH, IUSG, IWV, GOOGL, ECL, QQQ, MDT, TIP, ADSK, VNQ, VTI, XLU, FTSM, DIS, DG, SFNC, WRK, QCOM, LIN, NVS, IEF, IWM, ROKU, NGVT, ROL, AWK, DNP, TJX, VWO,

INTC, BDX, DBEF, VTR, XOM, HST, T, RTX, IEFA, IWD, CB, NEM, UNM, BLK, KMB, SRE, GO, BIV, SPLK, PYPL, AGG, CVX, TLT, IDXX, WBA, USMV, IYT, FRC, WMB, MOAT, IBM, CSCO, SO, SHY, VMC, IJH, IUSG, IWV, GOOGL, ECL, QQQ, MDT, TIP, ADSK, VNQ, VTI, XLU, FTSM, DIS, DG, SFNC, WRK, QCOM, LIN, NVS, IEF, IWM, ROKU, NGVT, ROL, AWK, DNP, TJX, VWO, Sold Out: FPE, MET, AMGN, TMX, WAB, PCY,

For the details of Patten Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patten+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 101,457 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 549.45% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 72,224 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 589.82% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,459 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 215,927 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% Visa Inc (V) - 50,006 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $22.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 60,718 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.85 and $32.47, with an estimated average price of $31.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 28,755 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.3 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $56.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 38,709 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in Dana Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.49 and $20.09, with an estimated average price of $16.85. The stock is now traded at around $20.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 23,312 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $43, with an estimated average price of $39.78. The stock is now traded at around $38.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $53.94, with an estimated average price of $47.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 549.45%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $381.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.83%. The holding were 101,457 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 589.82%. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $200.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 72,224 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 1451.88%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87. The stock is now traded at around $160.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 53,959 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 341.46%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $60.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 180,151 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 439.77%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $128.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 68,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.15 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.77.

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $43.54.

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.91 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $48.45.

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9.

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.17 and $76.51, with an estimated average price of $68.67.

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $26.8 and $28.84, with an estimated average price of $27.94.