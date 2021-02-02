>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Patten Group, Inc. Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Honeywell International Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

February 02, 2021 | About: SPY +1.41% HON +2.33% UPS +2.58% VEU +1.17% PG -0.14% IJK +1.58% SLB +1.58% QAI +0.37% FMB -0.04% DAN +3.87% SVW +0% BST +1.79% FPE +0.35%

Chattanooga, TN, based Investment company Patten Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Honeywell International Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Intel Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF, Ventas Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patten Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Patten Group, Inc. owns 216 stocks with a total value of $363 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Patten Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patten+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Patten Group, Inc.
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 101,457 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 549.45%
  2. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 72,224 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 589.82%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,459 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
  4. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 215,927 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 50,006 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $22.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 60,718 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI)

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.85 and $32.47, with an estimated average price of $31.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 28,755 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.3 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $56.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 38,709 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Dana Inc (DAN)

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in Dana Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.49 and $20.09, with an estimated average price of $16.85. The stock is now traded at around $20.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 23,312 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (SVW)

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $43, with an estimated average price of $39.78. The stock is now traded at around $38.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST)

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $53.94, with an estimated average price of $47.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 549.45%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $381.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.83%. The holding were 101,457 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 589.82%. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $200.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 72,224 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 1451.88%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87. The stock is now traded at around $160.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 53,959 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 341.46%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $60.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 180,151 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 439.77%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $128.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 68,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.15 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.77.

Sold Out: MetLife Inc (MET)

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $43.54.

Sold Out: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.91 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $48.45.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9.

Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.17 and $76.51, with an estimated average price of $68.67.

Sold Out: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $26.8 and $28.84, with an estimated average price of $27.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of Patten Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Patten Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Patten Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Patten Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Patten Group, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)