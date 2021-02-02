Goodman Financial CORP Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Ichor Holdings, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Sells Quanta Services Inc, Fluor Corp, II-VI Inc

Houston, TX, based Investment company Goodman Financial CORP (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Ichor Holdings, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Schlumberger, sells Quanta Services Inc, Fluor Corp, II-VI Inc, Albemarle Corp, PTC Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goodman Financial CORP. As of 2020Q4, Goodman Financial CORP owns 45 stocks with a total value of $286 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ICHR, SFM, RSP, TFC, VXF, MSFT, PSX, SPTM,

ICHR, SFM, RSP, TFC, VXF, MSFT, PSX, SPTM, Added Positions: VCSH, SPY, SLB, DBI, KRE, INGR, PAGP, CVX, GILD, RE, TSN, SPSM, SPMD, XOM, RHI, ST, T,

VCSH, SPY, SLB, DBI, KRE, INGR, PAGP, CVX, GILD, RE, TSN, SPSM, SPMD, XOM, RHI, ST, T, Reduced Positions: IIVI, ALB, AMZN, PTC, AMAT, ESNT, LKQ, PDCO, GOOG, SPSB, WRK, SBH, NKTR, IVV,

IIVI, ALB, AMZN, PTC, AMAT, ESNT, LKQ, PDCO, GOOG, SPSB, WRK, SBH, NKTR, IVV, Sold Out: PWR, FLR, HP,

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 649,948 shares, 18.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.21% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 452,701 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 147,189 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.56% SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 209,211 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.54% Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 71,133 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.07%

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $40.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 280,757 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.59 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $20.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 336,571 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $129.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,062 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.35 and $168.32, with an estimated average price of $148.84. The stock is now traded at around $175.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,023 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $239.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Goodman Financial CORP added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 97.21%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.31%. The holding were 649,948 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Goodman Financial CORP added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 132.03%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $381.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 15,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Goodman Financial CORP added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 47.46%. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $22.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 269,798 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $55.2 and $73.1, with an estimated average price of $66.26.

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in Fluor Corp. The sale prices were between $9.4 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $14.32.

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The sale prices were between $14.02 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $19.62.