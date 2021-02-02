Efficient Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells SSgA SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Efficient Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, sells SSgA SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, BTC iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Efficient Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Efficient Advisors, LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $591 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 771,654 shares, 15.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.75% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 417,723 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 647,332 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.05% WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (DLS) - 618,713 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.73% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 209,562 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67%

Efficient Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 212,491 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Efficient Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $350.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 24,779 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Efficient Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 74,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Efficient Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 121,879 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Efficient Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 106,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Efficient Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $60.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 83,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 382.45%. The purchase prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25. The stock is now traded at around $91.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 228,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 391.73%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 53,274 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 166.28%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $120.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 106,063 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 600.45%. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 54,747 shares as of 2020-12-31.