Efficient Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells SSgA SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

February 02, 2021 | About: BIV -0.15% VTI +1.43% VTV +1.28% VNQ +0.6% BND -0.13% VOO +1.44% VCSH -0.02% VTIP +0.1% BNDX -0.08% VEU +1.17%

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Efficient Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, sells SSgA SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, BTC iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Efficient Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Efficient Advisors, LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $591 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Efficient Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/efficient+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Efficient Advisors, LLC
  1. BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 771,654 shares, 15.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.75%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 417,723 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 647,332 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.05%
  4. WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (DLS) - 618,713 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.73%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 209,562 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Efficient Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 212,491 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Efficient Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $350.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 24,779 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Efficient Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 74,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Efficient Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 121,879 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Efficient Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 106,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Efficient Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $60.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 83,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 382.45%. The purchase prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25. The stock is now traded at around $91.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 228,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 391.73%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 53,274 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 166.28%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $120.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 106,063 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 600.45%. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 54,747 shares as of 2020-12-31.



