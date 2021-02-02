>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
Articles 

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

February 02, 2021 | About: NAS:MSBI +2.81%

21st consecutive year that Midland States Bancorp has increased its quarterly cash dividend

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSBI) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, an increase of 4.7% from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.2675 per share. The dividend is payable on or about February 19, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2021.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “This dividend declaration represents the 21st consecutive year that Midland States Bancorp has increased its quarterly cash dividend. The level of increase this year reflects our balanced approach to capital deployment that provides for the return of capital to shareholders while also retaining a sufficient amount of capital to increase our capital ratios to better support continued organic and acquired growth.”

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.87 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.48 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

CONTACTS:
Douglas J. Tucker, Sr. V.P., Corporate Counsel, at [email protected] or (217) 342-7321


f849678c-eb4d-4315-9f1c-682b70a338ec

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by GlobeNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)