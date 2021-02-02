>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
Articles 

SPX to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results and Present 2021 Financial Guidance on February 23rd

February 02, 2021 | About: NYSE:SPXC +2.02%

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:SPXC) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results after market close on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

SPX Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Gene Lowe and SPX Corporation Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Jamie Harris will discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results and 2021 financial guidance during a conference call at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in five minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be simultaneously webcast via the company’s website at www.spx.com and the slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the site.

Conference call
Dial in: 877-341-7727
From outside the United States: +1 262-558-6098
Participant code: 9896843

A replay of the call will be available by telephone through Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.

To listen to a replay of the call
Dial in: 855-859-2056
From outside the United States: +1 404-537-3406
Participant code: 9896843

About SPX Corporation: SPX Corporation is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC, detection and measurement, and engineered solutions markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation had more than $1.5 billion in annual revenue in 2020 and over 4,500 employees in 17 countries. SPX Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.” For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:
Paul Clegg, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
Phone: 980-474-3806
E-mail: [email protected]

Source: SPX Corporation


39243696-abb4-4493-88b7-e58c7a7ef340

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by GlobeNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)