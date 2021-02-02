Titanium Corporation Announces Appointment of Corporate Secretary

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Corporation Inc. (the "Company" or "Titanium") (TSX-V: TIC) announces the appointment of Ms. Lindsay Cox as Corporate Secretary of the Company. Ms. Cox currently practices corporate and securities law at Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP. Ms. Cox will replace Ms. Jessica Brown who has been the Company's Corporate Secretary since November 2017. Ms. Cox's appointment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



About Titanium Corporation

Titanium's CVW™ technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oil sands industry. Our technology reduces the environmental impact of oil sands froth treatment tailings while economically recovering valuable products that would otherwise be lost. CVW™ recovers bitumen, solvents, heavy minerals and water from tailings, preventing these commodities from entering tailings ponds and the atmosphere: volatile organic compound and greenhouse gas emissions are materially reduced; hot tailings water is improved in quality for recycling; and residual tailings can be thickened more readily. A new minerals industry will be created commencing with the production and export of zircon and other titanium-based minerals. The Company's shares trade on the TSX-V under the symbol "TIC". For more information please visit the Company's website at www.titaniumcorporation.com.

