Exco Quarterly Dividend Raised 5.3%

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share to be paid on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 17, 2021. This dividend represents a 5.3% increase from previous levels. The dividend is an “eligible dividend” in accordance with the Income Tax Act of Canada.



Darren Kirk, Exco’s President and CEO, “I am pleased to announce this dividend increase, which reflects our confidence in Exco’s ability to continue generating significant free cash flow in the years ahead”. The annualized dividend represents 36% of Exco’s trailing twelve-month free cash flow. This is the thirteenth time Exco has increased its dividend in twelve consecutive years.

About Exco Technologies Limited:



Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 15 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ about 4,800 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

