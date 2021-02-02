E.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sold $1.5 million of Shares

CEO of E.l.f. Beauty Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Tarang Amin (insider trades) sold 67,166 shares of ELF on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $22.12 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a cosmetic company based in the United States. It mainly cosmetic accessories for women such as eyeliner, mascara, lipstick, the foundation for face, moisturizer, and cleanser under the e.l.f brand. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a market cap of $1.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $22.650000 with a P/E ratio of 119.19 and P/S ratio of 3.96.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of ELF stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $22.12. The price of the stock has increased by 2.4% since.

CEO Tarang Amin sold 34,622 shares of ELF stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $23.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.03% since.

CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,066 shares of ELF stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $24.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.04% since.

