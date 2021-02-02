Tennant Co (TNC) President and CEO Chris Killingstad Sold $678,652 of Shares

President and CEO of Tennant Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chris Killingstad (insider trades) sold 9,890 shares of TNC on 02/02/2021 at an average price of $68.62 a share. The total sale was $678,652.

Tennant Co designs, manufactures & sells products used in the maintenance of nonresidential surfaces. Its products include floor maintenance & outdoor cleaning equipment specialty surface coatings, and aftermarket parts and consumables. Tennant Co has a market cap of $1.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.330000 with a P/E ratio of 31.42 and P/S ratio of 1.30. The dividend yield of Tennant Co stocks is 1.25%. Tennant Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 26.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Tennant Co the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Tennant Co. .

President and CEO Chris Killingstad sold 9,890 shares of TNC stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $68.62. The price of the stock has increased by 3.95% since.

President and CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of TNC stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $75. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.89% since.

President and CEO Chris Killingstad sold 9,889 shares of TNC stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $70. The price of the stock has increased by 1.9% since.

