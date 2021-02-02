Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow Sold $763,600 of Shares

CEO of Factset Research Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Frederick Philip Snow (insider trades) sold 2,500 shares of FDS on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $305.44 a share. The total sale was $763,600.

FactSet Research Systems Inc is a financial and economic data and analytics service provider. It aggregates content from hundreds of databases, reformats it, and then furnishes the data to research analysts, and other financial professionals. FactSet Research Systems Inc has a market cap of $12.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $317.700000 with a P/E ratio of 32.29 and P/S ratio of 8.11. The dividend yield of FactSet Research Systems Inc stocks is 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated FactSet Research Systems Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with FactSet Research Systems Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FDS stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $332.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.56% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of FDS stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $325.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.51% since.

Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of FDS stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $330.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.94% since.

