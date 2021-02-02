Everbridge Inc (EVBG) SVP, CFO Patrick Brickley Sold $1.9 million of Shares

SVP, CFO of Everbridge Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Patrick Brickley (insider trades) sold 14,032 shares of EVBG on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $132.6 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Everbridge Inc is a software company that provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Everbridge Inc has a market cap of $4.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $135.960000 with and P/S ratio of 18.46. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Everbridge Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of EVBG stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $132.6. The price of the stock has increased by 2.53% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Product Officer Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of EVBG stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $132.91. The price of the stock has increased by 2.29% since.

SVP & General Counsel Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of EVBG stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $140.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.22% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EVBG, click here