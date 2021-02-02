Blackrock Inc (BLK) COO Robert L. Goldstein Sold $1.5 million of Shares

COO of Blackrock Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert L. Goldstein (insider trades) sold 1,984 shares of BLK on 02/02/2021 at an average price of $732.12 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

BlackRock Inc provides investment management services to institutional clients and to individual investors. Its products include single- and multi-asset portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives and money market instruments. BlackRock Inc has a market cap of $111.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $729.500000 with a P/E ratio of 22.87 and P/S ratio of 6.96. The dividend yield of BlackRock Inc stocks is 1.98%. BlackRock Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated BlackRock Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with BlackRock Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BLK stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $730.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior Managing Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of BLK stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $726.09. The price of the stock has increased by 0.47% since.

COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of BLK stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $732.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.36% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BLK, click here