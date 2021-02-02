Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) CEO Thomas Reeg Sold $5 million of Shares

CEO of Caesars Entertainment Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas Reeg (insider trades) sold 70,000 shares of CZR on 01/29/2021 at an average price of $70.75 a share. The total sale was $5 million.

Eldorado Resorts Inc is a gaming and hospitality company. It owns and operates gaming facilities located in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Caesars Entertainment Inc has a market cap of $15.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $76.000000 with and P/S ratio of 3.13. Caesars Entertainment Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 31.20% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 6 severe warning signs with Caesars Entertainment Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President and COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of CZR stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $70.75. The price of the stock has increased by 7.42% since.

Chief Legal Officer Edmund L Quatmann Jr sold 20,000 shares of CZR stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $81.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.48% since.

