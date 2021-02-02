>
Elastic Nv (ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani Sold $2.2 million of Shares

February 02, 2021 | About: ESTC +6.93%

CFO of Elastic Nv (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Janesh Moorjani (insider trades) sold 14,733 shares of ESTC on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $152.1 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

Elastic NV has a market cap of $14.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $162.050000 with and P/S ratio of 26.48.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of ESTC stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $152.1. The price of the stock has increased by 6.54% since.
  • CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of ESTC stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $141.01. The price of the stock has increased by 14.92% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of ESTC stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $164.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.38% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ESTC, click here

.

