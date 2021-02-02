Cambridge Global Payments Announces New Endorsement Partnership With Australian Livestock Exporters' Council

Cambridge Global Payments (“Cambridge”), a FLEETCOR company ( NYSE:NYSE:FLT ) and a provider of integrated cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions, is pleased to announce they have been selected by the Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council (“ALEC”), the peak industry body representing Australia's livestock export sector, as an endorsed provider of foreign currency exchange and international payments solutions for ALEC members across Australia.

Through this partnership, ALEC’s members and their respective companies, who qualify, will be able to gain access to and utilise Cambridge’s innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure for their day-to-day business needs in order to help them meet their stated financial goals. Additionally, Cambridge’s award-winning trading platform will enable ALEC’s qualified members to manage their global payments from a single point of access.







“Cambridge is honored to become an endorsed partner for ALEC, the highly regarded industry body responsible for setting industry policy, providing strategic direction and representing Australia's livestock export trade both nationally and across the globe. I am confident that ALEC members will benefit from access to our innovative cross-border payments and currency hedging solutions,” said Mark Frey, President, Cambridge Global Payments. “Our team in Australia looks forward to sharing our experience gained within the livestock sector and helping ALEC members achieve their global business growth objectives.”







“The Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council welcomes Cambridge as a valued partner for the live export industry. This partnership will benefit our members and assist in profiling the importance of food security that the live export industry provides to our global partners,” said David Galvin, ALEC Chair. “Cambridge has a history of delivering innovative solutions designed to mitigate foreign exchange exposure and address unique business needs. Their award-winning capabilities and industry-leading technologies will assist our members simplify the way their businesses connect with the global marketplace.”







Cambridge Global Payments1, a FLEETCOR company, is a provider of integrated cross-border payment services and currency risk management solutions. As a trusted partner for more than 25 years, Cambridge delivers innovative solutions designed to mitigate foreign exchange exposure and address unique business needs. Our award-winning capabilities and industry-leading technologies simplify the way businesses connect with the global marketplace. As one of the largest bank-independent providers globally, we are flexible and responsive, with offices and applicable licensing and regulatory approvals across North America, Europe, and Australia. Learn more at [url="]cambridgefx.com[/url] and follow us on [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].







The Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council (ALEC) is a member-based, peak industry body representing Australia’s livestock export sector. ALEC is responsible for setting industry policy, providing strategic direction, and representing Australia's livestock export trade both nationally and across the world. Our mission is to lead the development and growth of Australia’s livestock export trade through continuous improvements to the trade’s business and market environments, promoting professional and welfare excellence throughout the supply chain. Australia’s $2 billion livestock export trade is a major source of employment in the national red meat sector, which is now the country’s largest value-added manufacturing industry. More information is available on the ALEC website [url="]auslivestockexport.com[/url] and follow us on [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]Facebook[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].







1Cambridge Global Payments is the trade name of various corporations in the Cambridge group of companies including Cambridge Mercantile Corp. and Cambridge Mercantile (Australia) Pty. Ltd.





