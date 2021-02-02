>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Globis Acquisition Corp. Announces Common Stock and Warrants to Commence Trading Separately on February 5, 2021

February 02, 2021 | About: GLAQU +0%

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globis Acquisition Corp. ( GLAQU, the “Company”) today announced that the holders of the Company’s units may elect to separately trade the common stock and redeemable warrants underlying such units commencing on February 5, 2021. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “GLAQU” and the common stock and warrants that are separated will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols “GLAQ” and “GLAQW,” respectively. Holders of the Company’s units will need to have their brokers contact VStock Transfer, LLC, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate units into shares of common stock and warrants.

About Globis Acquisition Corp.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Globis Acquisition Corp. intends to focus its search on a target business that will benefit from trends toward economic globalization, particularly as it affects emerging markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

Contact:

Hayden IR
Brett Maas
(646) 536-7331
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODE0NjA3OCMzOTU3NDc1IzUwMDA3NjQ1OA
7ff5b533-6127-40f1-ab0f-8650f3c3336a

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)