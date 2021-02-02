>
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

California Water Service Group Launches 2021 College Scholarship Program Cycle

February 02, 2021 | About: CWT +2.23%

Students in All Group Service Areas Encouraged to Apply for Eighth Annual Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (Group) (: CWT) has opened its annual College Scholarship Program for students residing in areas served by its California, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Washington subsidiaries. Eligible students may apply for one of multiple scholarships; a total of $80,000 will be distributed in the eighth annual cycle.

Among the awards, four $10,000 scholarships will be given, with additional, smaller amounts of $2,500 to $5,000 provided. To be eligible for the 2021 College Scholarship Program, students must be pursuing a degree in higher education and plan to enroll in a full-time undergraduate study program at an accredited college, university, or vocational-technical school for the upcoming academic year. Scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement, community service, and financial need.

“As many of our neighbors and customers continue to face economic hardship due to the pandemic, providing financial assistance so students can afford a post-secondary education is more important than ever,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The scholarship program is part of our commitment to improving the quality of life in the communities we serve, and we encourage any students who meet the eligibility requirements to apply.”

The annual scholarships are part of Group’s stockholder-funded philanthropic giving program and do not affect customers’ rates. The program is administered by Scholarship America, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To date, Group has provided $440,000 in scholarships to students through the program.

To learn more about the scholarship program or to apply, students may visit learnmore.scholarsapply.org/calwaterscholarships. The application period will close on Friday, April 16, 2021. Winners will be announced in the summer.

About California Water Service Group
California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

Media Contact
Yvonne Kingman
[email protected]
310-257-1434

