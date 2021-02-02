A1 Telekom Austria Group Awards Amdocs with Deal for Multi-Country 5G Online Charging and Policy Control

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs ( DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, and A1 Telecom Austria Group, a leading provider of digital services and telecommunication solutions in Europe, have partnered as part of a multi-year deal to modernize A1’s charging in Bulgaria, Croatia and North Macedonia, as well as its policy functions in Austria, Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia. Amdocs will empower A1 Group to provide state-of-the-art services and digital monetization for current and future 5G and edge-computing services with its cloud-native and microservices-based charging and policy products.



The implementation of Amdocs Openet 5G charging and policy control products will further accelerate the modernization of A1 Group’s IT into an open and dynamic infrastructure, improving time-to-market for new innovative services, as well as the overall experience for A1 Group’s customers across a range of its operating countries. The multi-tenancy solutions, based on cloud native technology, will enable A1 Group to improve total cost of ownership and monetization.

“A1 Group is constantly modernizing its business operations, in order to embrace new business models, automate operations and provide our customers with the latest innovations, services, and the best customer experiences,” said Alexander Kuchar, Director Group Technology & Future Services A1 Telekom Austria Group. “We’re delighted to have chosen Amdocs as our trusted partner as we work together to ensure A1 Group is ready to embrace the future opportunities of 5G.”

“CSPs worldwide are embarking on an accelerated journey to transform their business, prepare for new services and monetization opportunities in the 5G era, and deliver an enhanced digital customer experience,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs. “We are pleased to extend our strong partnership with A1 Group to new domains, helping the company to deliver the next generation of 5G experiences.”

Supporting Resources

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com .

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020.

Media Contacts:

Nick Boulton

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +44 (0)7896 931 335

E-mail: [email protected]