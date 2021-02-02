>
Powell Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

February 02, 2021 | About: NAS:POWL +0.14%

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2021

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a leading supplier of custom engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.26 per share. The dividend is payable on March 17, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 17, 2021.

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways. For more information, please visit powellind.com.

Contact:

Michael Metcalf, CFO


Powell Industries, Inc.


713-947-4422




Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman


Alpha IR Group


[email protected]


312-445-2870

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powell-industries-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301220597.html

SOURCE Powell Industries


