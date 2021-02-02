>
Goodyear To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

February 02, 2021 | About: NAS:GT +3.39%

PR Newswire

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2021

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) will report fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 9, to be followed by an investor conference call at 9 a.m. EST.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company)

Prior to the commencement of the call, the company will post the financial and other related information that will be presented on its investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com.

Investors, members of the media and other interested persons can access the conference call on the website or via telephone by calling either (877) 876-9173 or (785) 424-1667 before 8:55 a.m. and providing the conference ID "Goodyear." A replay will be available by calling (800) 753-5207 or (402) 220-2156. The replay will also remain available on the website.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs approximately 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-301220691.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company


