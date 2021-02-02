>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Powell Industries Announces Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results

February 02, 2021 | About: NAS:POWL +0.14%

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2021

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a leading supplier of custom-engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced results for the fiscal 2021 first quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Fiscal First Quarter Key Highlights:

  • Revenues totaled $107 million;
  • Backlog as of December 31, 2020 totaled $465 million;
  • Net Loss was $364 thousand, or a $0.03 loss per diluted share;
  • Cash and short-term investments as of December 31, 2020 totaled $150 million.

Brett A. Cope, Powell's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Despite ongoing challenges of the pandemic and traditional seasonality in year-end capital activity, we are encouraged by the sequential uptick in new awards. The $91 million in new orders further supports our strong backlog and improves our ability to plan the business for better financial performance over the balance of fiscal 2021. Although our core Oil, Gas and Petrochemical end markets remain challenged, we continue to experience more stable activity across the other sectors we serve, including Utility and Traction. While this moderate shift in mix may have an impact on the quality of our backlog looking forward, our ongoing strong execution of engineering only projects in our backlog should enable us to leverage our cost structure and workforce while the energy markets continue to recover."

Revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled $106.6 million compared to $114.7 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020 and revenue of $134.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

New orders placed in the first quarter totaled $91 million compared to $57 million of net new orders in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $137 million of new orders in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Backlog as of December 31, 2020 totaled $465 million, representing a sequential decline of 2% compared to $477 million as of September 30, 2020 and compared to $426 million as of December 31, 2019.

Net loss for the first fiscal quarter was $0.4 million, or $0.03 loss per diluted share, compared to fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 net income of $3.0 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, and compared to net income of $2.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Mr. Cope added, "Our overall financial strength, as well as Powell's reputation as a premier electrical equipment and solutions provider with a solid performance and safety record, position us well for the future. This provides the business with significant flexibility in this environment as we assess opportunities that may complement our business and help position the Company for future growth. We remain focused on providing unsurpassed value for our customers as we navigate through this dynamic environment."

OUTLOOK
Commenting on the company's outlook, Michael Metcalf, Powell's Chief Financial Officer said, "We continue to expect a challenging macro-environment across our industrial end markets through fiscal 2021. That said, we anticipate that commercial activity for projects that are led by low priced, abundant natural gas will continue to exhibit more favorable economics than our other industrial end markets; while we expect that the Utility and Traction markets will remain solid throughout fiscal 2021. Our expectation is that over half of our current backlog will convert to revenue throughout the fiscal year. As we navigate through this cycle, we remain focused on flawless project execution, as well as cost and cash discipline, in order to optimize margin levels and preserve the strength of our balance sheet."

CONFERENCE CALL
Powell Industries has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. To participate in the conference call, dial 877-270-2148 at least 10 minutes before the call begins and ask for the Powell Industries conference call. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends and will be accessible until February 10, 2021. To access the replay, dial 877-344-7529 using a passcode of 10151716#.

Investors, analysts and the general public will also have the opportunity to listen to the conference call over the Internet by visiting powellind.com. To listen to the live call on the web, please visit the website at least 15 minutes before the call begins to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately 90 days at powellind.com.

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, liquefied natural gas facilities, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways. For more information, please visit powellind.com.

Any forward-looking statements in the preceding paragraphs of this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. In the course of operations, we are subject to certain risk factors, competition and competitive pressures, sensitivity to general economic and industrial conditions, international political and economic risks, availability and price of raw materials and execution of business strategy. For further information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the Company without charge.

POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended
December 31,


2020


2019

(In thousands, except per share data)





(Unaudited)





Revenues

$

106,575



$

134,150


Cost of goods sold

88,304



112,324


Gross profit

18,271


21,826





Selling, general and administrative expenses

16,874



17,289


Research and development expenses

1,673



1,474


Amortization of intangible assets

44



44


Operating income (loss)

(320)



3,019






Interest expense

50



67


Interest income

(111)



(381)


Income (loss) before income taxes

(259)



3,333






Income tax provision

105



558






Net income (loss)

$

(364)



$

2,775






Earnings (loss) per share:




Basic

$

(0.03)



$

0.24


Diluted

$

(0.03)



$

0.24






Weighted average shares:




Basic

11,674



11,614


Diluted

11,674



11,665










SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:








Depreciation and Amortization

$

2,630



$

2,597


Capital Expenditures

$

961



$

2,422


Dividends Paid

$

3,028



$

3,013


POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS






December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Assets:








Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

$

149,710


$

178,921





Other current assets

160,581


156,737





Property, plant and equipment, net

114,866


114,372





Long-term assets

23,153


22,248





Total assets

$

448,310


$

472,278









Liabilities and equity:








Current liabilities

$

126,828


$

152,947





Long-term debt, net of current maturities

__


400





Deferred and other long-term liabilities

13,637


12,305





Stockholders' equity

307,845


306,626





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

448,310


$

472,278









SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:








Working capital

$

183,463


$

182,711





Contacts:

Michael W. Metcalf, CFO


Powell Industries, Inc.


713-947-4422




Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman


Alpha IR Group


[email protected]


312-445-2870

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powell-industries-announces-fiscal-2021-first-quarter-results-301220619.html

SOURCE Powell Industries


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)