3M Board Declares Increase to First Quarter 2021 Dividend

February 02, 2021 | About: NYSE:MMM +0.18%

PR Newswire

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 2, 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE:NYSE:MMM) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.48 per share for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 1 percent over the quarterly dividend paid in 2020. The dividend is payable March 12, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021.

This marks the 63rd consecutive year 3M has increased its dividend. 3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

As of December 31, 2020, 3M had 577,749,638 common shares outstanding and 68,843 shareholders of record.

About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

Contacts:
Investor Contacts:
Bruce Jermeland, 651-733-1807
or
Tony Riter, 651-733-1141

Media Contact:
Jennifer Ehrlich, 651-736-9430

