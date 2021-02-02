3M Board Declares Increase to First Quarter 2021 Dividend

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE:NYSE:MMM) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.48 per share for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 1 percent over the quarterly dividend paid in 2020. The dividend is payable March 12, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021.

This marks the 63rd consecutive year 3M has increased its dividend. 3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

As of December 31, 2020, 3M had 577,749,638 common shares outstanding and 68,843 shareholders of record.

