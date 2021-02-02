Vectrus to Virtually Participate in the Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference February 9

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc., (NYSE: VEC), a leading global government services company, announced that company management will address the Cowen 42nd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference, on Tuesday, February 9, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the briefing will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen80/vec/1782456 and be available for replay for 90 days afterward.

About Vectrus:

Vectrus is a leading provider of global service solutions with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital technology services primarily to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to its clients' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 7,100 employees spanning 148 locations in 26 countries and territories. In 2019, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook , Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Mike Smith, CFA

[email protected]

(719) 637-5773

