SunPower to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results on Feb. 17, 2021

SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will discuss its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results on a conference call, Wednesday, Feb. 17th at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The call-in number is (877) 371-5747 passcode: SunPower, or the webcast can be accessed from SunPower's website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm.

The earnings press release and supplemental financial information will be available on SunPower's website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm at 1:05 p.m. Pacific Time on Feb. 17, 2021.

About SunPower

Headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners, businesses, governments, schools and utilities. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com .

