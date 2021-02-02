ioneer welcomes two new Non-Executive Directors to its Board, Rose McKinney-James and Margaret R. Walker

RENO, Nev., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ioneer Ltd (ioneer or the Company) (ASX: INR), an emerging American lithium–boron supplier, is pleased to announce the appointment of two US-based Independent Non-Executive Directors to its Board - Rose McKinney-James and Margaret R. Walker.

Following the retirement of Pat Elliott announced in November 2020, the Board undertook an extensive search process for his successor. The search provided the opportunity to broaden and strengthen the expertise of the Board, reflecting the evolving needs of the Company as it nears the construction phase of its Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project, particularly with regard to large-scale chemical plant construction and ESG experience. These two critical areas of experience and commitment are expertly provided by these two outstanding new Non-Executive Directors.

ioneer Executive Chairman, James Calaway, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Rose and Margaret to the ioneer Board, whose diverse backgrounds, expertise, and extensive networks in the United States will significantly strengthen the depth and breadth of our Board.

"Rose brings with her decades of experience in ESG and sustainability governance, advocacy and strategy, and is uniquely positioned to support ioneer as we grow to become the largest domestic supplier of lithium and an important voice in electrification in the United States.

"At Dow Chemical Co, Margaret worked across all aspects of the development and operations of the company's facilities, leading engineering development and construction of Dow's largest global operations, and this will greatly assist us as we move into the execution phase of Rhyolite Ridge.

"I know I speak for all of our board members when I say we think Rose and Margaret are the perfect complement to our Board's skills, and adding their experience is timely indeed."

Rose McKinney-James said:

"I am thrilled to be joining the ioneer Board and look forward to working on a Project that has a compelling sustainability focus and is extremely well-positioned to contribute to diversification of the Nevada economy with high quality jobs in the new economy and is critical to the electrification and decarbonisation targets in the United States and across the globe."

Margaret R. Walker said:

"I am delighted to be joining the ioneer Board and look forward to contributing to the governance, development, safety culture and operations of what is a significant and strategic project for the USA to ensure the domestic supply of critical minerals important to a sustainable future."

Rose McKinney-James

Rose McKinney-James is a Nevada-based expert in environmental business and technology policy, renewable and clean energy advocacy, and sustainable development.

Rose directed the Department of Business and Industry, Nevada's largest state agency and was recognised for her innovation providing efficient and advanced services to the Nevada business community. As the former CEO of CSTRR, a solar and renewable energy company, she is credited with authoring the strategy to fast track the integration of renewable resource into utility energy portfolios. Her professional focus has underscored a commitment to accelerating the transition to a clean energy economy by supporting policy solutions that create robust, competitive markets and the benefits they bring.

Rose has over two decades of service as a public company Director and has been a Board member of MGM Resorts International since 2005, where she currently chairs the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

Rose is considered a leading voice in ESG and has been deeply engaged in every aspect of Board governance, making her an invaluable asset to ioneer's Board as it prepares to become a major player in the domestic EV supply chain. She is also the Board Chair for the Energy Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to accelerating the transition to a clean energy economy by supporting policy solutions that create robust, competitive markets and the benefits they bring.

Margaret R. Walker

Texas-based Margaret Walker is a chemical engineer with significant experience working across the chemical, engineering and construction sectors.

She spent 36 years at NYSE-listed Dow Chemical Co, including six years (2004-2010) as Vice President Engineering and Technology Centers. Her experience spanned operations, engineering, supply chain and business leadership.

Margaret serves on the boards of NYSE Methanex Corporation, and the board of Independent Project Analysis, Inc, a privately held firm that drives improvement in capital performance.

Margaret's real-world experience and expertise will be crucial as the Company prepares for the commencement of construction of its flagship Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project (Project) in Nevada. She will also bolster the Board's capabilities in directing governance of this important and large-scale development.

This ASX release has been authorised by ioneer Executive Chairman, James Calaway.

