PRNewswire
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds NHLD, MGLN, SMTX and FLIR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

February 02, 2021 | About: NAS:SMTX +0% NAS:FLIR +1.57% NAS:MGLN +0.03% NAS:NHLD -0.91%

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY). The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which the company's shareholders will receive $3.25 for each share of NHLD common stock that they hold. If you own NHLD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/nhld/

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Centene Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $95.00 in cash for each share of MGLN common stock that they own. If you own MGLN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/mgln/

SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $6.044 in cash for each share of SMTX common stock that they own. If you own SMTX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/smtx/

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated ("Teledyne"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, FLIR shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash and 0.0718 shares of Teledyne common stock for each FLIR share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $54.81 based upon Teledyne's February 1, 2021 closing price of $373.46. If you own FLIR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/flir/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-nhld-mgln-smtx-and-flir-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301220643.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


