Volaris Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast Schedule

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, announces the following schedule for its fourth quarter 2020 earnings release, conference call and webcast:

Earnings Release – 4Q20



Date: Thursday, February 18, 2021



Time: After close of markets



This release will be available on our website: http://ir.volaris.com



Conference Call & Webcast – 4Q20



Presenter for the Company: Date: Mr. Enrique Beltranena, President and CEO Mr. Holger Blankenstein, Airline EVP Mr. Jaime Pous, SVP - Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Affairs and Interim CFO Friday, February 19, 2021

Time: 10:00 am U.S. EDT (9:00 am Mexico City Time)

United States dial in (toll free): 1-877-830-2576

Mexico dial in (toll free): 001-800-514-6145

Brazil dial in (toll free): 0800-891-6744

International dial in: +1-785-424-1726

Participant entry number: VOLARIS

Webcast will be available on our website: https://services.choruscall.com/links/vlrs210219KKfUd2nS.html





A replay of the conference call will be available via webcast in the Company's Investor Relations website.

Investor Relations Contact:

María Elena Rodríguez & Andrea González / Investor Relations / [email protected] / +52 55 5261 6444



Media Contact:

Gabriela Fernández / [email protected] / +52 55 5246 0100

About Volaris: *("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 177 and its fleet from four to 86 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 391 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States with one of the youngest fleet in The Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico and in selected destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com .

