Nikola Corporation Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Webcast

February 02, 2021 | About: NAS:NKLA -2.17%

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Feb. 2, 2021

PHOENIX, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 25, 2021. On that day, Nikola's management will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. MT) to review and discuss the company's business and outlook.

Nikola Corporation Logo

What: Date of Nikola Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
When: Thursday, February 25, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. MT)
Webcast: https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events (live and replay)
An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events.

ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION:
Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nikola-corporation-announces-date-for-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-and-webcast-301220616.html

SOURCE Nikola Corporation


