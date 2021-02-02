Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) CFO Robert J Warshaw Sold $972,450 of Shares

CFO of Tradeweb Markets Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert J Warshaw (insider trades) sold 15,382 shares of TW on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $63.22 a share. The total sale was $972,450.

Tradeweb Markets Inc has a market cap of $14.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $65.860000 with a P/E ratio of 77.48 and P/S ratio of 13.93. The dividend yield of Tradeweb Markets Inc stocks is 0.49%.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Robert J Warshaw sold 15,382 shares of TW stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $63.22. The price of the stock has increased by 4.18% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Admin. and Risk Officer Scott Zucker sold 13,933 shares of TW stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $63.23. The price of the stock has increased by 4.16% since.

Chief Technology Officer Justin Peterson sold 22,806 shares of TW stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $63.22. The price of the stock has increased by 4.18% since.

President William Hult sold 86,223 shares of TW stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $63.45. The price of the stock has increased by 3.8% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Douglas Friedman sold 13,929 shares of TW stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $63.22. The price of the stock has increased by 4.18% since.

Managing Director, Corp. Dev. Simon Maisey sold 1,900 shares of TW stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $64.7. The price of the stock has increased by 1.79% since.

