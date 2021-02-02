>
Servicenow Inc (NOW) CFO Gina Mastantuono Sold $2.1 million of Shares

February 02, 2021 | About: NOW +4.47%

CFO of Servicenow Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gina Mastantuono (insider trades) sold 3,798 shares of NOW on 01/29/2021 at an average price of $546.5 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

ServiceNow Inc provides cloud-based solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprise operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and other countries. ServiceNow Inc has a market cap of $113.84 billion; its shares were traded at around $583.510000 with a P/E ratio of 1006.06 and P/S ratio of 26.02. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with ServiceNow Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO William R Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of NOW stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $544.67. The price of the stock has increased by 7.13% since.
  • President & CEO William R Mcdermott sold 37,627 shares of NOW stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $537.53. The price of the stock has increased by 8.55% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 3,798 shares of NOW stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $546.5. The price of the stock has increased by 6.77% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of NOW stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $546.01. The price of the stock has increased by 6.87% since.
  • Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of NOW stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $549.08. The price of the stock has increased by 6.27% since.
  • Director Frederic B Luddy sold 16,500 shares of NOW stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $512.39. The price of the stock has increased by 13.88% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NOW, click here

.

