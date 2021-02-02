>
Docusign Inc (DOCU) President and CEO Daniel D. Springer Sold $81.9 million of Shares

February 02, 2021 | About: DOCU +4.21%

President and CEO of Docusign Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Daniel D. Springer (insider trades) sold 356,479 shares of DOCU on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $229.61 a share. The total sale was $81.9 million.

DocuSign Inc has a market cap of $45.87 billion; its shares were traded at around $239.840000 with and P/S ratio of 34.02. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with DocuSign Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DOCU stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $229.61. The price of the stock has increased by 4.46% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DOCU stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $224.87. The price of the stock has increased by 6.66% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DOCU, click here

.

