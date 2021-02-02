Logitech International Sa (LOGI) President & CEO Bracken Darrell Sold $4.4 million of Shares

President & CEO of Logitech International Sa (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bracken Darrell (insider trades) sold 41,666 shares of LOGI on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $105.64 a share. The total sale was $4.4 million.

Logitech International SA designs, manufactures and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms. Logitech International SA has a market cap of $18.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $109.860000 with a P/E ratio of 19.52 and P/S ratio of 4.14. The dividend yield of Logitech International SA stocks is 0.81%. Logitech International SA had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Logitech International SA. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of LOGI stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $98.46. The price of the stock has increased by 11.58% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of LOGI stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $102.5. The price of the stock has increased by 7.18% since.

Head of Global Operations Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of LOGI stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $100. The price of the stock has increased by 9.86% since.

