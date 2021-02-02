RFG Advisory Group, LLC Buys iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells First Financial Bankshares Inc, Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

Birmingham, AL, based Investment company RFG Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, sells First Financial Bankshares Inc, Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RFG Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, RFG Advisory Group, LLC owns 408 stocks with a total value of $729 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MBB, VCSH, VTEB, IWF, SCHR, RODM, TDOC, BSV, ADM, CDNS, PULS, PH, HASI, OBNK, AOR, IQLT, IWD, SDY, VBR, VONV, VYM, XLY, PNR, PBCT, USB, VOD, PSX, BEN, GLW, C, USRT, CMS, USHY, TIP, AMAT, SUSA, NVS, FCX, MCHP, SCHB, QCLN, NCLH, PNC, SIVB, FXO, CGW, AOK, AOA, ALL, OKTA, SMPL, NSEC, NLY, BOXL,

VOO, ESGU, AGG, BOND, IVW, SCHG, IEFA, ESGE, SPAB, SPSM, VTI, IEF, PRF, VTV, BND, FLRN, XLI, SPTM, IJK, SHM, CWB, FTSL, ITOT, PGX, VCIT, CMCSA, ED, GD, GILD, INTC, LMT, ES, DIA, IHI, ISTB, SPIB, USMV, XLK, BRK.B, DUK, PYPL, DGRO, IEMG, IJS, LDUR, MUB, QTEC, SCHD, SHY, SUSB, VV, BAC, CVS, CCI, DLR, EW, GE, IP, JNJ, WEC, STAG, ABBV, GWPH, SQ, FTV, ANGL, BIV, EPS, FXF, GLD, IGOV, OUSA, SUB, VEA, VGSH, XLRE, XLV, ACN, AFL, AMT, ABC, BLL, BMY, F, HON, IDXX, IRM, SJM, KSU, KR, LEN, NHI, NFLX, SWKS, SBUX, UPS, MA, VRSK, NXPI, NOW, TWTR, DGRW, DGS, DLS, EDV, EWL, FPE, VGLT, VNLA, XLF, Reduced Positions: EXG, ETY, IGSB, IVV, DVY, ETV, SPYG, IJH, VEU, FIXD, IJR, GOVT, IYG, FTSM, NEAR, MTUM, FB, EFG, FDN, LMBS, MSFT, SHYG, SIZE, SPY, AMGN, KMB, FDT, FTC, PFF, WMT, SPTL, CAT, EMR, SCI, TXN, UNP, VZ, LGLV, AMZN, CBSH, HD, IBM, MCD, PPG, QCOM, RF, SYY, TJX, WSM, NVTA, ACWI, AGZ, FTA, FTCS, QQEW, BLK, CMI, DHR, ETN, NEE, JPM, MDT, MRK, PII, PG, TGT, TYL, UNH, WPC, DIS, HIO, JFR, AVGO, TSLA, MPC, ROKU, BSCL, BSCM, FTEC, FVD, HYG, LQD, SPEM, SPIP, VUG, MMM, PLD, ABT, APD, AJG, ADSK, BIO, BA, CVX, CSCO, XOM, FDX, GPN, ITW, MPWR, NHC, NDSN, NSC, PEP, SNA, SO, TMO, VFC, WSO, WFC, NVG, JRO, MELI, GHY, GOOG, BABA, STOR, CRSP, RDFN, DOCU, CIBR, FBT, FEM, FEP, GWX, HYLS, IWM, QUAL, SPHY, VCR, VIG, ATVI, MO, AXP, AMP, ADI, CSX, CCL, CHD, CLX, CL, COST, DE, ECL, LLY, ENB, ERIC, GS, GOOGL, HAL, INCY, MDLZ, LOW, MKC, NVDA, NKE, NVO, OKE, PICO, PAYX, PFE, RPM, RSG, SBAC, CRM, SIRI, SWK, TROW, RIG, WBA, WM, XEL, ET, JPS, NAD, NCMI, DFS, PM, CLNY, YNDX, PCI, GPRO, ETSY, SHOP, CLNC, ACWV, DON, EBND, EWX, FEX, FPX, FXL, IWB, MDIV, MINT, RWO, TLT, VB,

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,324,268 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 240,931 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 572,609 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.22% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 574,110 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 113,990 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67%

RFG Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 25,332 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RFG Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 23,989 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RFG Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,561 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RFG Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $248.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,522 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RFG Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,860 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RFG Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.98 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $58.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RFG Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.64%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $350.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RFG Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.86%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RFG Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 28.26%. The purchase prices were between $110.79 and $113.11, with an estimated average price of $111.83. The stock is now traded at around $112.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 49,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RFG Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.26%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 52,759 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RFG Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.08%. The purchase prices were between $111.9 and $128.76, with an estimated average price of $121.5. The stock is now traded at around $132.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 45,036 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RFG Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.79%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 61,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RFG Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Financial Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $28.66 and $36.18, with an estimated average price of $32.93.

RFG Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

RFG Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $76.46 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $84.09.

RFG Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $132.26 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $132.78.

RFG Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03.

RFG Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52.

RFG Advisory Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc by 23.74%. The sale prices were between $7.13 and $8.83, with an estimated average price of $8.11. The stock is now traded at around $8.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. RFG Advisory Group, LLC still held 1,764,532 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RFG Advisory Group, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 38.36%. The sale prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. RFG Advisory Group, LLC still held 93,041 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RFG Advisory Group, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 66.14%. The sale prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $98.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. RFG Advisory Group, LLC still held 12,742 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RFG Advisory Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opp by 23.4%. The sale prices were between $13.33 and $15.45, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. RFG Advisory Group, LLC still held 468,954 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RFG Advisory Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 22.54%. The sale prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $60.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. RFG Advisory Group, LLC still held 93,368 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RFG Advisory Group, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 50.7%. The sale prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $241.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. RFG Advisory Group, LLC still held 7,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.