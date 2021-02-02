>
Compass Financial Group, Inc. Buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

February 02, 2021 | About: KRE +2.49%

Investment company Compass Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compass Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Compass Financial Group, Inc. owns 26 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Compass Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/compass+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Compass Financial Group, Inc.
  1. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 51,184 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85%
  2. BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 68,838 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
  3. BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 51,770 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 368,107 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
  5. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 209,279 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Compass Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $46.03. The stock is now traded at around $56.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 138,467 shares as of 2020-12-31.



