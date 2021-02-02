CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Denny's Corp, Just Energy Group Inc, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, Sells Orion Engineered Carbons SA, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Pfizer Inc

Investment company CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Denny's Corp, Just Energy Group Inc, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, sells Orion Engineered Carbons SA, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Pfizer Inc, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Kimball Electronics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp. As of 2020Q4, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owns 175 stocks with a total value of $504 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ARKG, ARKK, CRNC, CPRI, XLNX, XLF, BCS, PPLT, DOW, WCC, WAT, GHC, DIS, RYAAY, PEP, NCR, GS, CSX, 74HA, DHF,

CGI Inc (GIB) - 420,478 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.29% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 105,357 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA) - 2,377,625 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 159,468 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.77% Facebook Inc (FB) - 70,147 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $107.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.68. The stock is now traded at around $137.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,646 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.45 and $109.08, with an estimated average price of $75.6. The stock is now traded at around $117.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,293 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $146.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.46 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $31.08. The stock is now traded at around $42.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Graham Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $380.34 and $533.38, with an estimated average price of $445.12. The stock is now traded at around $588.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 404 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Denny's Corp by 57.89%. The purchase prices were between $8.65 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $11.51. The stock is now traded at around $15.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,073,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Just Energy Group Inc by 60.23%. The purchase prices were between $3.66 and $6.02, with an estimated average price of $4.25. The stock is now traded at around $5.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,392,011 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp by 20.08%. The purchase prices were between $4.55 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $5.19. The stock is now traded at around $5.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,100,676 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Redhill Biopharma Ltd by 22.24%. The purchase prices were between $7.81 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $8.97. The stock is now traded at around $8.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 54,972 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Kimball Electronics Inc. The sale prices were between $11.47 and $16.25, with an estimated average price of $14.26.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $20.97 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $28.18.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.01.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Cars.com Inc. The sale prices were between $7.39 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $10.09.