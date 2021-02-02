Florin Court Capital LLP Buys SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR

Investment company Florin Court Capital LLP (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, sells BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Florin Court Capital LLP. As of 2020Q4, Florin Court Capital LLP owns 31 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLI, XLF, ICLN, FAN, CIBR, ARKK, FIW, MJ, BLOK, IYT, KSA, VNM,

XLI, XLF, ICLN, FAN, CIBR, ARKK, FIW, MJ, BLOK, IYT, KSA, VNM, Added Positions: XLK, XLP, MUB, XLY, XLC, JNK, HYG, XLB, VTIP, MBB, BKLN, TIP, LQD, IBB, VCSH, LIT,

XLK, XLP, MUB, XLY, XLC, JNK, HYG, XLB, VTIP, MBB, BKLN, TIP, LQD, IBB, VCSH, LIT, Reduced Positions: TAN, XLV,

TAN, XLV, Sold Out: IVW,

For the details of Florin Court Capital LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/florin+court+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 202,700 shares, 13.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.14% SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 181,800 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 130,200 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.49% SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 92,200 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.16% Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 179,100 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.97%

Florin Court Capital LLP initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.2%. The holding were 181,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Florin Court Capital LLP initiated holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $30.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 276,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Florin Court Capital LLP initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 201,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Florin Court Capital LLP initiated holding in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.71 and $23.38, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 112,974 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Florin Court Capital LLP initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.31 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 33,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Florin Court Capital LLP initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $146.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Florin Court Capital LLP added to a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR by 98.14%. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $133.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.65%. The holding were 202,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Florin Court Capital LLP added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 115.67%. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 165,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Florin Court Capital LLP added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 56.49%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 130,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Florin Court Capital LLP added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 53.16%. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $169.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 92,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Florin Court Capital LLP added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 43.97%. The purchase prices were between $58.74 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $63.75. The stock is now traded at around $69.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 179,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Florin Court Capital LLP added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 144.22%. The purchase prices were between $102.54 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $105.87. The stock is now traded at around $108.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 48,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Florin Court Capital LLP sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56.