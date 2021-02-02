Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote, CyrusOne Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Del Mar, CA, based Investment company Weatherly Asset Management L. P. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, sells SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote, CyrusOne Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, American Tower Corp, Seagen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weatherly Asset Management L. P.. As of 2020Q4, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owns 184 stocks with a total value of $681 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ALB, WAL, AFIB, ADP, BDX, CRWD, SLV,

ALB, WAL, AFIB, ADP, BDX, CRWD, SLV, Added Positions: VIGI, TOTL, JPST, NEE, GSY, FHLC, VZ, ITOT, XBI, CVX, LMT, FTNT, NOW, CGW, GD, KO, V, WM, ASML, OKTA, WRK, QCOM, MINT, NVDA, MA, IXUS, HON, FDX, COP, VOO, TEAM,

VIGI, TOTL, JPST, NEE, GSY, FHLC, VZ, ITOT, XBI, CVX, LMT, FTNT, NOW, CGW, GD, KO, V, WM, ASML, OKTA, WRK, QCOM, MINT, NVDA, MA, IXUS, HON, FDX, COP, VOO, TEAM, Reduced Positions: AAPL, LLY, NFLX, AMZN, T, ADBE, WIP, GOOG, GOOGL, TOT, BA, AMT, RDS.A, RTX, PFF, BABA, XOM, HAL, IBM, MMM, NSC, ORCL, PM, WFC, ALK, PFE, NUVA, NTR, CSCO, NLOK, EPD, CVS, CYBR, KMB, IWR, DXCM, ACWI, IVV, GE, QQQ, IP, UNP, TT, CI, CSX, CMCSA, PSX, UPS, TSN, BRK.B, TXN, SNY, SRE, LUV, SPY, BMY, PANW, GLW, NVS, MCD, JPM, ITRI, TIP, DVY, MTUM, USMV, DUK, IR, HMC, EA, FCX, EMR,

AAPL, LLY, NFLX, AMZN, T, ADBE, WIP, GOOG, GOOGL, TOT, BA, AMT, RDS.A, RTX, PFF, BABA, XOM, HAL, IBM, MMM, NSC, ORCL, PM, WFC, ALK, PFE, NUVA, NTR, CSCO, NLOK, EPD, CVS, CYBR, KMB, IWR, DXCM, ACWI, IVV, GE, QQQ, IP, UNP, TT, CI, CSX, CMCSA, PSX, UPS, TSN, BRK.B, TXN, SNY, SRE, LUV, SPY, BMY, PANW, GLW, NVS, MCD, JPM, ITRI, TIP, DVY, MTUM, USMV, DUK, IR, HMC, EA, FCX, EMR, Sold Out: CONE, SGEN,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 479,119 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 300,274 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,973 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 67,600 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 118,120 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.29 and $149.91, with an estimated average price of $119.94. The stock is now traded at around $169.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $33.05 and $60.53, with an estimated average price of $49.21. The stock is now traded at around $72.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,055 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1. The stock is now traded at around $258.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 820 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $24.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.87 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $24.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.99. The stock is now traded at around $168.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,202 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.29%. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $76.87. The stock is now traded at around $83.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 85,039 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 68.19%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $49.32. The stock is now traded at around $49.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 137,566 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 109.36%. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,551 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.39 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 55,261 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 21.48%. The purchase prices were between $51.03 and $57.75, with an estimated average price of $55.03. The stock is now traded at around $59.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 46,079 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $80.72, with an estimated average price of $72.51.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.01.