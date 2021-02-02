Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC Buys Fortinet Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Teradyne Inc, Sells Palo Alto Networks Inc, Illumina Inc, Intel Corp

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fortinet Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Teradyne Inc, Lam Research Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, sells Palo Alto Networks Inc, Illumina Inc, Intel Corp, eHealth Inc, Morgan Stanley during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC owns 229 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



TER, LRCX, COTY, CMC, LHX, HPQ, VTRS, KKR, IJR, PFF, SIL, VIS, JBLU, Added Positions: AAPL, FTNT, CAT, NVDA, UNP, MSFT, TDOC, TJX, BABA, GOOG, NKE, ICLN, INTU, QCOM, VTI, IWF, BX, TREX, ABBV, PYPL, DIS, WMT, CRM, WELL, QQQ, FB, SPY, IBB, VWO, XBI, BFAM, EL, CSCO, SHW, NEE, AGZ, BAB, BSCM, IGIB, HYG, LQD, VZ, TTEK, BKNG,

PANW, ILMN, INTC, EHTH, MS, LMT, BMY, SPYX, VNQ, RTX, AWRE, T, GOOGL, SAP, CVX, XLV, SIMO, AMP, TSLA, MRCC, RACE, BSV, HEDJ, VO, PXD, BCE, IBM, GE, ENB, XOM, LNT, BDX, BA, RYT, CSX, EFA, D, DUK, SEIC, VMW, HSIC, EVRG, WFC, TD, TGT, SBUX, IDXX, Sold Out: BSCK, WBA, VNT,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,028,924 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 337,527 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 76,088 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,748 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% Visa Inc (V) - 134,701 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.62 and $120.59, with an estimated average price of $102.83. The stock is now traded at around $121.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $328.71 and $511.66, with an estimated average price of $423.29. The stock is now traded at around $516.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Coty Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.9 and $7.75, with an estimated average price of $5.25. The stock is now traded at around $6.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 84,746 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Commercial Metals Co. The purchase prices were between $18.9 and $23.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76. The stock is now traded at around $20.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.41 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $43.72. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.72 and $170.63, with an estimated average price of $160.59. The stock is now traded at around $170.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 90.62%. The purchase prices were between $110.37 and $152.15, with an estimated average price of $126.73. The stock is now traded at around $153.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 57,742 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 24.22%. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16. The stock is now traded at around $192.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 64,308 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 20.80%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94. The stock is now traded at around $266.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 33,274 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 69.76%. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 44,960 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.21%. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $248.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,226 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 147.63%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $234.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,981 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.8.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.