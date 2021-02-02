Natural Investments, Llc Buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Curtiss-Wright Corp

Investment company Natural Investments, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Curtiss-Wright Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Natural Investments, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Natural Investments, Llc owns 3 stocks with a total value of $490 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TDY, CW,

For the details of NATURAL INVESTMENTS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/natural+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 525,773 shares, 42.10% of the total portfolio. New Position Kemper Corp (KMPR) - 2,191,192 shares, 34.39% of the total portfolio. Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW) - 989,295 shares, 23.51% of the total portfolio. New Position

Natural Investments, Llc initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.95 and $395.36, with an estimated average price of $360.38. The stock is now traded at around $383.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 42.1%. The holding were 525,773 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Natural Investments, Llc initiated holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.76 and $122.01, with an estimated average price of $106.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.51%. The holding were 989,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.