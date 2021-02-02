Glenview Trust Co Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, U.S. Bancorp, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E, Teladoc Health Inc

Investment company Glenview Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, U.S. Bancorp, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E, Teladoc Health Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glenview Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Glenview Trust Co owns 344 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VTRS, AWK, TSM, USMV, RSP, KOMP, PHR, CRWD, APAM, LULU, BX, ANTM, HES, OKE, HUBB, DCI, BTI, BK, AJG, ADM, AME, Added Positions: SHY, FLOT, EMLP, USB, BURL, NSC, IWP, SHV, IYF, PHM, IYW, IVW, IYJ, IYC, PYPL, ELAN, SUSA, MDT, GS, FDX, ICF, PNC, CAT, BIIB, DAL, UL, IJH, IJR, AVGO, ITOT, SYY, ALL, ORCL, XLV, ADI, CSX, KO, DUK, MTUM, MET, XLNX, PEP, ROST, IYR, TSCO, UNP, VZ, EBAY, IYK, IWD, SUB, IVE, IDU, IGSB, PSX, PM, TMUS, TJX, CRM, OMC, MTB, ITW, GPC, CVS, AMT, AEP,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 790,310 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 1,364,871 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 229,037 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 330,162 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 102,873 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%

Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 34,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.41 and $165.55, with an estimated average price of $153.93. The stock is now traded at around $163.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,718 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.51. The stock is now traded at around $298.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 707 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.5 and $386.07, with an estimated average price of $347.59. The stock is now traded at around $343.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 595 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.19 and $121.25, with an estimated average price of $113.03. The stock is now traded at around $116.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,772 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $103 and $128.19, with an estimated average price of $114.19. The stock is now traded at around $117.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,628 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 110.63%. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 142,373 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 198,938 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 20.08%. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $44.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 308,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.19%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,664 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 116.18%. The purchase prices were between $54.83 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $67.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,367 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 595.73%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $89.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,396 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94.

Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $26.33 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $28.39.

Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.

Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.3 and $27.16, with an estimated average price of $26.78.