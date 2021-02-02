Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Investment company Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners. As of 2020Q4, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owns 112 stocks with a total value of $414 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 722,203 shares, 15.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.12% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 383,155 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.38% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 675,135 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.65% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 82,867 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.12% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 116,058 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 121.63%

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.17 and $27.13, with an estimated average price of $25.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 65,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $18.86 and $21.38, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $872.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 848 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $365.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,432 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $249.35. The stock is now traded at around $302.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,636 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $71.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,393 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 112.12%. The purchase prices were between $77.49 and $88.69, with an estimated average price of $84.01. The stock is now traded at around $91.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.17%. The holding were 722,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 125.38%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $140.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.26%. The holding were 383,155 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.65%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $67.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.93%. The holding were 675,135 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 106.12%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $382.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 82,867 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 121.63%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $232.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 116,058 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 125.51%. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $34.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 784,057 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57.