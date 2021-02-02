>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

February 02, 2021 | About: IUSG +1.36% VIG +1.36% USMV +0.88% IVV +1.42% BRK.B +1.27% SPDW +1.11% PDI +0.11% PCI +1.14% TSLA +3.93% VGT +1.59% DE +3.54% C +1.97%

Investment company Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners. As of 2020Q4, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owns 112 stocks with a total value of $414 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tennessee+valley+asset+management+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 722,203 shares, 15.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.12%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 383,155 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.38%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 675,135 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.65%
  4. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 82,867 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.12%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 116,058 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 121.63%
New Purchase: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.17 and $27.13, with an estimated average price of $25.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 65,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $18.86 and $21.38, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $872.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 848 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $365.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,432 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $249.35. The stock is now traded at around $302.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,636 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $71.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,393 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 112.12%. The purchase prices were between $77.49 and $88.69, with an estimated average price of $84.01. The stock is now traded at around $91.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.17%. The holding were 722,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 125.38%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $140.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.26%. The holding were 383,155 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.65%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $67.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.93%. The holding were 675,135 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 106.12%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $382.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 82,867 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 121.63%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $232.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 116,058 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 125.51%. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $34.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 784,057 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners. Also check out:

1. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)