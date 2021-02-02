>
Articles 

Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) President and CEO Ryan J. Watts Sold $1.3 million of Shares

February 02, 2021 | About: DNLI +4.52%

President and CEO of Denali Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ryan J. Watts (insider trades) sold 18,334 shares of DNLI on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $68.44 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Denali Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $8.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $72.880000 with and P/S ratio of 322.49. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Denali Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of DNLI stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $68.44. The price of the stock has increased by 6.49% since.
  • President and CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 88,334 shares of DNLI stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $74.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.77% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO and Treasurer Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of DNLI stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $71.45. The price of the stock has increased by 2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO and Secretary Alexander O. Schuth sold 70,000 shares of DNLI stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $74.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.76% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DNLI, click here

.

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

