Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX) EVP & CFO Yi Larson Sold $3.8 million of Shares

EVP & CFO of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Yi Larson (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of TPTX on 02/02/2021 at an average price of $126.73 a share. The total sale was $3.8 million.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $6.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $131.560000 with and P/S ratio of 221.85. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Yi Larson sold 30,000 shares of TPTX stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $126.73. The price of the stock has increased by 3.81% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, General Counsel & Secty. Annette North sold 25,000 shares of TPTX stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $125.89. The price of the stock has increased by 4.5% since.

SVP of Finance and Admin. Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of TPTX stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $122.26. The price of the stock has increased by 7.61% since.

EVP and Chief Medical Officer Mohammad Hirmand sold 10,300 shares of TPTX stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $120.43. The price of the stock has increased by 9.24% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TPTX, click here