Trinity Capital Corp (TRIN) Chairman and CEO Steve Louis Brown Bought $143,500 of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Trinity Capital Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steve Louis Brown (insider trades) bought 10,250 shares of TRIN on 01/29/2021 at an average price of $14 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $143,500.

Trinity Capital Corp is a bank holding company. It is a full-service commercial banking institution providing services such as certificates of deposit, checking and saving accounts, on-line banking, Individual Retirement Accounts, loans, among others. Trinity Capital Corp has a market cap of $287.414 million; its shares were traded at around $14.500000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director, President & CIO Kyle Steven Brown bought 6,800 shares of TRIN stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $14. The price of the stock has increased by 3.57% since.

Director Ronald E. Estes bought 7,000 shares of TRIN stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $14. The price of the stock has increased by 3.57% since.

Director Richard R. Ward bought 22,500 shares of TRIN stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $14. The price of the stock has increased by 3.57% since.

Director Michael Zacharia bought 7,300 shares of TRIN stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $14. The price of the stock has increased by 3.57% since.

See Remarks (*) David Michael Lund bought 7,250 shares of TRIN stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $14. The price of the stock has increased by 3.57% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TRIN, click here