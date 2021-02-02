>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Trinity Capital Corp (TRIN) Chairman and CEO Steve Louis Brown Bought $143,500 of Shares

February 02, 2021 | About: TRIN +0%

Chairman and CEO of Trinity Capital Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steve Louis Brown (insider trades) bought 10,250 shares of TRIN on 01/29/2021 at an average price of $14 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $143,500.

Trinity Capital Corp is a bank holding company. It is a full-service commercial banking institution providing services such as certificates of deposit, checking and saving accounts, on-line banking, Individual Retirement Accounts, loans, among others. Trinity Capital Corp has a market cap of $287.414 million; its shares were traded at around $14.500000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 10,250 shares of TRIN stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $14. The price of the stock has increased by 3.57% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director, President & CIO Kyle Steven Brown bought 6,800 shares of TRIN stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $14. The price of the stock has increased by 3.57% since.
  • Director Ronald E. Estes bought 7,000 shares of TRIN stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $14. The price of the stock has increased by 3.57% since.
  • Director Richard R. Ward bought 22,500 shares of TRIN stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $14. The price of the stock has increased by 3.57% since.
  • Director Michael Zacharia bought 7,300 shares of TRIN stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $14. The price of the stock has increased by 3.57% since.
  • See Remarks (*) David Michael Lund bought 7,250 shares of TRIN stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $14. The price of the stock has increased by 3.57% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TRIN, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)