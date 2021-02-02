Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) President and CFO Amy E Weaver Sold $1.1 million of Shares

President and CFO of Salesforce.com Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Amy E Weaver (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of CRM on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $227 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Salesforce.com Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, offering social and mobile cloud apps and platform services, as well as professional services to facilitate the adoption of its solutions. Salesforce.com Inc has a market cap of $214.93 billion; its shares were traded at around $234.200000 with a P/E ratio of 61.18 and P/S ratio of 10.63. Salesforce.com Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 29.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Salesforce.com Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

President and CFO Amy E Weaver sold 5,000 shares of CRM stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $227. The price of the stock has increased by 3.17% since.

President and CFO Mark J Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of CRM stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $224.93. The price of the stock has increased by 4.12% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President/Chief People Officer Brent Hyder sold 488 shares of CRM stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $227.8. The price of the stock has increased by 2.81% since.

Co-Founder and CTO Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of CRM stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $226.11. The price of the stock has increased by 3.58% since.

President/Chief People Officer Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of CRM stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $227.03. The price of the stock has increased by 3.16% since.

Pres/Chief Engineering Officer Srinivas Tallapragada sold 234 shares of CRM stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $227.03. The price of the stock has increased by 3.16% since.

President and CLO Amy E Weaver sold 5,000 shares of CRM stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $222. The price of the stock has increased by 5.5% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CRM, click here