Quanterix Corp (QTRX) Chairman, President & CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky Sold $550,786 of Shares

Chairman, President & CEO of Quanterix Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) E Kevin Hrusovsky (insider trades) sold 8,249 shares of QTRX on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $66.77 a share. The total sale was $550,786.
Quanterix Corp is a life science company. The company digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. Quanterix Corp has a market cap of $2.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $74.620000 with and P/S ratio of 28.81.
CEO Recent Trades:
- Chairman, President & CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,249 shares of QTRX stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $66.77. The price of the stock has increased by 11.76% since.
- Chairman, President & CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of QTRX stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $77.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.1% since.
- Chairman, President & CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of QTRX stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $74.53. The price of the stock has increased by 0.12% since.
- Chairman, President & CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of QTRX stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $44.13. The price of the stock has increased by 69.09% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Amol Chaubal sold 133 shares of QTRX stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $68.26. The price of the stock has increased by 9.32% since.
- CFO Amol Chaubal sold 124 shares of QTRX stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $44.13. The price of the stock has increased by 69.09% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- SVP, Commercial & Accelerator Mark T. Roskey sold 105 shares of QTRX stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $68.26. The price of the stock has increased by 9.32% since.
- General Counsel & Secretary John J Fry sold 163 shares of QTRX stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $68.26. The price of the stock has increased by 9.32% since.
- Sr. VP, Research Products Dawn Mattoon sold 182 shares of QTRX stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $68.26. The price of the stock has increased by 9.32% since.
- SVP R&D and CTO David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of QTRX stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $79.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.89% since.
- Director Marijn E Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of QTRX stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $48.65. The price of the stock has increased by 53.38% since.
For the complete insider trading history of QTRX, click here.