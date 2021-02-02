Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (AXNX) CEO Raymond W Cohen Sold $700,700 of Shares

CEO of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Raymond W Cohen (insider trades) sold 13,627 shares of AXNX on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $51.42 a share. The total sale was $700,700.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a market cap of $2.05 billion; its shares were traded at around $51.540000 with and P/S ratio of 21.18. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Raymond W Cohen sold 13,627 shares of AXNX stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $51.42. The price of the stock has increased by 0.23% since.

CEO Raymond W Cohen sold 7,842 shares of AXNX stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $53.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.81% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Marketing Officer John Woock sold 16,917 shares of AXNX stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $53.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.79% since.

Chief Commercial Officer Alfred J Ford Jr sold 1,883 shares of AXNX stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $51.42. The price of the stock has increased by 0.23% since.

COO Rinda Sama sold 4,262 shares of AXNX stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $51.42. The price of the stock has increased by 0.23% since.

See Remarks Danny L. Dearen sold 7,258 shares of AXNX stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $51.42. The price of the stock has increased by 0.23% since.

COO Rinda Sama sold 3,217 shares of AXNX stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $53.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.81% since.

