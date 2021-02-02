First Pacific Financial Buys BTC iShares Gold Trust, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, Sells JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit, Wells Fargo

Investment company First Pacific Financial (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Gold Trust, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Asia 50 ETF, BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, sells JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Pacific Financial. As of 2020Q4, First Pacific Financial owns 93 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IAU, SGOL, SUSC, AIA, MDY, CRWD, ACN, TMO, ETN, ADI, MDT, XYL, AMT, CMI, APD, MKC, CLX, GOOG, WY, WM, HD, NTR, ECL, BDX, LHX, PH, SHW, SYY, TTEK, UL, VNQ, GRMN, DHR, NEE, MSA, UNP, CHD, ASML, CSCO, BX, XLRE, ROP, NSC, ABT, MRK, V, CNI, UNH, CRM, MRVL, PFE, WTRG, T, AWR, ITW, IEX, ATO, COHR, TD, FTV, POR, RGLD, EXC, FNV, HE, LITE, AGR, GRC, SOXX, SRE, ED, KL, BWA,

IAU, SGOL, SUSC, AIA, MDY, CRWD, ACN, TMO, ETN, ADI, MDT, XYL, AMT, CMI, APD, MKC, CLX, GOOG, WY, WM, HD, NTR, ECL, BDX, LHX, PH, SHW, SYY, TTEK, UL, VNQ, GRMN, DHR, NEE, MSA, UNP, CHD, ASML, CSCO, BX, XLRE, ROP, NSC, ABT, MRK, V, CNI, UNH, CRM, MRVL, PFE, WTRG, T, AWR, ITW, IEX, ATO, COHR, TD, FTV, POR, RGLD, EXC, FNV, HE, LITE, AGR, GRC, SOXX, SRE, ED, KL, BWA, Added Positions: GOVT, MSFT, COST, AAPL, VZ, ADBE, VUG, SPYX, SUSA, FNDF, VGIT,

GOVT, MSFT, COST, AAPL, VZ, ADBE, VUG, SPYX, SUSA, FNDF, VGIT, Reduced Positions: FNDA, WFC, IWS,

FNDA, WFC, IWS, Sold Out: JPEM,

For the details of First Pacific Financial's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+pacific+financial/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 216,897 shares, 26.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 810,162 shares, 15.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.84% CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index E (FNDA) - 409,699 shares, 12.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 41,031 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,248 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.15%

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 68,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.08 and $18.76, with an estimated average price of $18.03. The stock is now traded at around $17.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 63,971 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.6 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 38,285 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.82 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $80.1. The stock is now traded at around $98.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 10,135 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61. The stock is now traded at around $440.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,042 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $219.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,359 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Pacific Financial added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 40.15%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $239.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 12,248 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Pacific Financial added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 97.63%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $355.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,834 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Pacific Financial added to a holding in Apple Inc by 298.01%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $134.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 6,989 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Pacific Financial added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 328.36%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $54.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 15,241 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Pacific Financial added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 283.26%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91. The stock is now traded at around $484.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,809 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Pacific Financial added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 33.01%. The purchase prices were between $81.2 and $92.98, with an estimated average price of $88.32. The stock is now traded at around $94.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,430 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Pacific Financial sold out a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit. The sale prices were between $45.96 and $55.01, with an estimated average price of $50.6.

First Pacific Financial reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 28.98%. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. First Pacific Financial still held 7,668 shares as of 2020-12-31.